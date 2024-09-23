Where to get sandbags in Central Florida ahead of future Hurricane Helene

A tropical system approaching the Gulf of Mexico is expected to quickly intensify and become a hurricane before possibly making landfall over Florida later this week.

Gov. DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for more than 41 counties across the state ahead of the storm. Ahead of the storm, several counties have opened sandbag locations for people to fill their sandbags.

Orange County sandbag locations

Orange County Public Works will provide self-serve sandbags on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can pick up 10 unfilled sandbags and will be directed to the on-site sand pile. Please note, residents must bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags. Individuals with special needs who require assistance can contact Orange County 311 by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808

Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Clarcona Horse Park: 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Seminole County sandbag locations

Winter Springs - The city of Winter Springs will begin self-serve sandbag operations on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m.:Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive.Seminole County residents can collect empty bags and sand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies run out. Each household is limited to 15 sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels and gloves and be prepared to fill and load the bags themselves.

Oviedo - Sandbag operations will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at noon and will run until 7 p.m.:Public Works Maintenance Yard, 1725 Evans St.Residents must bring their own shovels. Crews will be available to assist those who need help, and bags will be provided.

Volusia County sandbag locations

Edgewater - The city of Edgewater has stocked two locations with sand piles:Southwest Corner of Hibiscus Drive and 26th StreetMango Tree Lake (901 Mango Tree Drive)Both locations are accessible 24 hours a day. Residents should bring their own shovels and bags outside staffed hours at the Hibiscus Drive location. The Mango Tree Lake location will not be staffed, so residents must bring their own bags and shovels. Bags may also be purchased at local home supply centers or double-bagged, heavy-duty garbage bags may be used.

Southwest Corner of Hibiscus Drive and 26th Street

Polk County sandbag locations

Polk County will offer sandbags at multiple locations on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Each household can receive up to 10 sandbags to help prevent water from entering their home. Be sure to bring your driver’s license to verify your local address.

The locations listed below will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759

Lake County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Sumter County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Osceola County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Brevard County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Flagler County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Marion County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.