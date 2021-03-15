Florida restaurants, bars see big boom in business during Spring Break

article

"We are from Minnesota, so it was cold. I wanted a beach and a tan," said Carter Nelson, a spring breaker.

Even a pandemic can’t stop spring breakers Carter Nelson and Josh Hinrichs from enjoying a little sunshine and shaking off that Minnesota cold.

"I feel as long as we are socially distancing anyway, we should be fine. I feel very comfortable," Hinrichs said.

And they're not the only ones. Spring breakers traveled from across the country to visit hotspot destinations in Florida, like Cocoa Beach.

Even locals are opting for a staycation.

"It’s fun. We have a bar right there, great food. Enjoy the beach," said spring breaker Daniel Montoya.

Advertisement

Local restaurants and bars are excited to see a flurry of visitors in and out, giving them a much-needed boost for businesses.

"This last weekend was just like, 'We ran out of everything.' We were super, super busy which was great. We are super happy to see it," said Denise Conovan, the head bartender at Tropics Cocktail Bar.

They say they're taking as many precautions as they can.

"Our whole staff wears masks. We have sanitizer set up over there. We have sanitizer, tons of hand washing, everything going on," Donovan said.

Spring breakers say they're coming to Florida over other spring break destinations because the state is more open.