Trump, DeSantis, Haley among speakers at Florida GOP's 'Freedom Summit'

Seven Republican presidential candidates are coming to Central Florida this weekend. On Saturday, the Republican Party of Florida will host its "Freedom Summit" in Kissimmee.

The event is another campaign stop for the candidates, but they will also sign the paperwork to officially appear on the Florida ballot.

Christian Ziegler, chair of the state GOP, said the summit will also feature other conservative speakers from across the state.

"[It's] a lot of fun, a lot of energy," Ziegler said. "I think we’re going to hear great policy ideas."

The summit is one year from Election Day but only two months from the opening round of primary season: the Iowa Caucus.

Former President Donald Trump is one of the candidates on the schedule. He's the clear front-runner for the party's nomination, but the race for second is tightening up.

New polling out of Iowa shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tied with South Carolina's Nikki Haley at 16%.

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said DeSantis will have a decision to make.

"You’re running in second place in place, you’re losing momentum and Haley’s in second place, and you’ve got to do something to shake up the race," Jewett said. "Maybe a direct attack on Trump is the way to go, but there’s another school of thought that says there are going to be a lot of Trump supporters in that Florida audience, and it would be embarrassing if you attacked Trump, and they booed you."

The candidates will speak in front of an estimated 1,500 people at the Gaylord Palms Resort.

Saturday’s summit will also mark the first time Trump and DeSantis are campaigning against one another at the same spot in Florida. The Sunshine State is a home state for Trump and DeSantis.

Ziegler said the summit needs to highlight the state GOP's growth. Florida voter registration rolls show a 600,000 registered voter advantage for Republicans that a few years ago was a 200,000 voter deficit.

"It shows the importance that Florida is to the Republican Party in this country that they would take time from campaigning and all come down to Florida," Ziegler said.

Florida Democrats offered their response to the Republican conference that's taking place in a Democratic congressional district.

"It makes sense that they are here in Florida taking center stage to declare victory," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said. "They have turned this state into ground zero for MAGA extremism."

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The first speaker is Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Trump is slated to give the keynote address at 6 p.m.

Nikki Haley is no longer expected to attend, according to a summit official.

The get-in price is $125. All-access VIP costs $15,000.

FOX 35 will have coverage on Saturday on Good Day Orlando with a full wrap-up on FOX 35 News at 10.