Florida professor followed young girls around Walmart, snapped photos of them: affidavit

A former Florida university professor was arrested for following young girls, taking their photos and then publicly touching himself while in Walmart, according to an arrest affidavit.

David Knight, 60, was booked into the Brevard County jail Sunday on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years of age, and disorderly conduct.

Knight was employed as a professor at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne at the time of his arrest. Following the criminal allegations, Knight was placed on administrative leave, was not allowed on campus and was instructed to have no contact with students, a university spokesperson told FOX 35 News in a statement. Knight has since resigned.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to the Walmart store located on North Wickham Road in Melbourne after a loss prevention employee reported seeing a man, later identified as Knight, following young girls while pushing a shopping cart.

The employee said Knight would take out his cell phone and take photos of the girls while he walked behind them. After taking the photos, Knight would walk to a corner of the store and touch himself in a "lewd and lascivious behavior," the report stated.

The employee observed the behavior with multiple young girls in the store for more than an hour and called 911 once they were sure of Knight's actions.

Authorities said Knight admitted to taking photos of young girls inside the store and touching himself and told deputies he had been conducting this behavior for over one year.

Knight was taken to jail without incident.