Florida Primary Election Results: County-by-county breakdown

How did each county vote in Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election? How did former President Donald Trump fare against former Republican contenders: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and others?

Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. About an hour later, the Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner, not a huge surprise as he secured enough delegates last week to become the presumptive nominee at the GOP convention and the fact that all of the other candidates have suspended their campaigns.

Florida runs a closed primary, which means registered voters can only vote for the candidates in their party. The Democrats did not have a Presidential Preference Primary as only one candidate, Joseph Biden, was submitted.

Even though several of the Republican presidential contenders have since suspended their campaigns, unless they submit a withdrawal prior to December, they are legally required to appear on Florida's ballot.