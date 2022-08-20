Florida Primary Election 2022: Last weekend for early voting

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for Florida's Primary Election, but if you're hoping to beat those lines, Saturday may be your last chance to vote early.

Early voting ends in Orange and Osceola counties on Sunday. If you're registered to vote in any other county, your last chance to vote is Saturday.

Democrats, Republicans and non-party affiliation are all encouraged to come out to the polls and cast their ballots. For partisan contests, Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party's candidates, but all registered voters including registered independents, can vote on important non-partisan candidates and issues.

In Orange and Osceola counties, early voting on Saturday and Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. But those times are different for Saturday and some of the other counties, so be sure and check your local election supervisors website. For a complete guide to the election, including your polling location, check out our Florida Primary Election Voters' Guide 2022.