Florida Power & Light customers to see lower bills in 2020

Florida Power & Light (FPL) has announced that customers will see a decrease in their bill in 2020.

For residential customers, the typical 1,000 kWh bill should expect to see a decrease of nearly $4 per month. For business customers, they will see decreases ranging from 3% to 7% per month.

"The company’s long-term investments in solar energy, technology and modernized power plants are helping FPL produce clean energy more efficiently, which is resulting in the lower costs and lower monthly bills," FPL said in a press release.

According to the company, lower natural gas prices expected next year and more than 1.5 million MWh of additional solar power generated throughout the state is the largest driver of the bill decrease.

The exact date of when the decreases with start has not been released.

Last year, FPL customers also saw a decrease in their bill that came out to be approximately 30-percent lower than the national average.