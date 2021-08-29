Florida post office renamed after fallen police officer

The City of Windermere held a special ceremony on Sunday to rededicate a post officer in honor of a fallen officer.

The Windermere Post Office was renamed in memory of police officer Robert German, who was gunned down while on duty in March 2014 off of Conroy, Windermere Road.

The incident reportedly occurred after Officer German encountered two runaway teens. When backup arrived, they found him fatally shot and the teens dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The community continues to remember him and the hero he was seven years later. Officer German graduated from Lake Mary High School and Seminole State College Law Enforcement Academy. He chose to serve Windermere, where he believed the small police force and tight-knit community would provide the opportunity to develop personal relationships with his colleagues and residents.

Congresswoman Val Demings hosted the ceremony on Sunday.

Officer German's parents were there too with a plaque in dedication to the fallen officer.

Windermere Police Chief Dave Ogden said that it’s important to keep Officer German’s legacy alive.

"Today is just yet another day we get to see the community honor a hero and remember his wonderful legacy," Chief Ogden said.

In addition, Officer German’s father, Tim, hopes others will be motivated to stay in law enforcement, despite his son’s death, telling FOX 35 that "the general majority of folks appreciate what they do and need what they do. So they need to stay with it. Because we need them."

