Florida police officer shot during Easter celebration: officials

A Florida police officer was injured in a shooting during an Easter celebration on Sunday night, officials said.

The incident reportedly happened as officers and deputies tried to break up a fight between attendees.

What we know:

On Sunday night, shortly after 8 p.m., a Lake City Police Department officer was shot during an Easter celebration at Annie Mattox Recreation Center.

The officer, along with Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies, were at the event to provide crowd control, as the annual gathering typically draws thousands of attendees.

Authorities said a fight broke out between several attendees, and as officers attempted to intervene, gunfire erupted, striking one of the officers.

How is the officer?

What we don't know:

The injured officer was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment and remained awake and communicative during the transport; however, the extent of his injuries is still unknown.

The officer's name was not immediately released.

Were any arrests made?

Three people have been taken into custody and are being interviewed by detectives to determine their alleged involvement, if any, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage is urged to call detectives at 386-752-4343.

