Florida police officer formally charged after speeding, refusing to pull over: deputies

A Florida police officer was formally charged on Wednesday after resisting and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

Orlando police officer, Alexander Shaouni, has been formally charged with resisting an officer without violence, and attempt to flee from law enforcement.

A Seminole County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after Shaouni was going 80 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Shaouni refused to pull over until the deputy was able to catch up to him at a red light, and said "Are you gonna pull over? Pull over,".

Shaouni then got riled up and refused to show his ID to the deputy, according to the arrest report. He then took off with his police lights flashing.

The Orlando Police Department said that they haven't fired Shaouni, but he is relieved of duty pending an investigation.