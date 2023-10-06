Florida parents arrested after 3-year-old dies, twin sibling severely hurt, Cocoa police say

article

Two Florida parents have been arrested under suspicion of child abuse after one of their children – a 3-year-old twin – died Thursday morning, and the other was found with severe injuries, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police officers responded to a home on N. Fiske Blvd. on Thursday morning after receiving 911 calls about an unresponsive child. First responders tried to save the child's live, but were unsuccessful and the child died.

"Detectives responded and began the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and severe injuries to the twin sibling," a news release said.

Citing interviews with witnessed and physical evidence at the home, detectives had probable cause to arrest the parents.

Quentin Smith, 23, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily injury, and domestic battery. The twins' mother Hannah Jones, 18, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily injury, and failure to report incident to law enforcement.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that additional charges are likely.

No other details were immediately released.