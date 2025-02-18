Orlando deadly crash shuts down Hiawassee Road; drivers encouraged to seek alternate route

The Brief An Orlando early-morning deadly crash has shut down Hiawassee Road. The Florida Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Officials are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route.



An Orlando early-morning deadly crash has shut down Hiawassee Road, and officials are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route.

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Troopers report the crash took place in Orange County at North Hiawassee Road and Coral Cove Drive.

Officials are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route.

What we don't know:

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol to learn more details about what led to the crash and how many vehicles were involved.

What's next:

Florida Highway Patrol officials said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

