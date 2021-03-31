Florida officers take shelter dogs on ride-along to help them find forever homes

Shelter dogs in Volusia County got to go on a ride-along with police on Wednesday.

This was part of the New Smyrna Beach Police Department's 'K-9 For A Day' program.

The officers reportedly teamed up with the New Smyrna Beach Humane Society. They hope to help the shelter dogs find forever homes, as the ride-along helps community members meet the dogs.

MORE NEWS: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls investigation into him a 'lie' and 'extortion'

"If we can help them and get our animals out here adopted to forever homes that would be awesome," an officer said.

The police department plans to do the ride alongs every week.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.