Florida non-profit feeds more than 500 families with food giveaway

Farm Share, a non-profit organization, hosted a free food giveaway for families in need.

Hundreds of cars lined up outside in Kissimmee on Saturday morning. Organizers were able to feed more than 500 families.

Last year alone, Farm Share gave out more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to people in need.

Volunteers told FOX 35 that it felt good to give back to the community.

MORE NEWS: These restaurants, stores will be open on Easter in Central Florida

"I know we went almost a year without being able to do any in-person events. They're out there right now doing what they can. I live in this community myself here, and I know that there's a big need," volunteer John Timmerman said.

Advertisement

The next Farm Share food giveaway is set for Thursday in Orlando at the Golden Height Community Center near Downtown Orlando.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.