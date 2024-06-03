Florida moving company employee allegedly steals woman's jewelry during move: 'It was a bad decision'

article

A Florida moving company employee found himself behind bars after he allegedly stole a woman's jewelry while moving her property into a storage unit.

Edwardo Burgos, 32, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with grand theft after the incident that unfolded on April 19 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Last month, Burgos, an employee with a moving company based in Ocala, was packing a woman's residents in Lady Lake. She was moving her items to a storage unit during the move into a new home, the affidavit said.

"(The woman) indicated that an employee by the name of ‘Edwardo’ was packing her belongings and that she felt he was lingering in the master bedroom for an excessive amount of time," the affidavit said.

Deputies reviewed Burgos' pawn shop transactions, and discovered that he allegedly sold two rings matching the descriptions from the woman, the affidavit said. The rings had an estimated value of $2,000. The woman then positively identified the rings as her own.

Police called Burgos, who initially denied stealing the woman's rings, but after meeting with him in person and reading his Miranda Rights, Burgos admitted to the theft.

"It was a bad decision," Burgos said, according to the affidavit.

Burgos remains in custody at the Lake County Jail as of Monday on $2,500 bond.