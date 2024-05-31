Florida gas station clerk accused of stealing beer, food from work

article

A Florida gas station clerk is accused of stealing beer, a spaghetti dinner and microwaveable burgers from her job without paying for them.

Jessica Delapa, 46, was arrested and charged with two counts of retail theft after the incident that unfolded at the Circle K at 7025 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The gas station owner told deputies that Delapa was caught on surveillance camera stealing beer and food on two occasions, the affidavit said.

In one video dated May 26, Delapa is reportedly seen putting four beers into a white plastic bag while she warmed up food in the microwave, which was later revealed to be a spaghetti dinner she did not pay for. The beer and food was valued at $20 total.

The day before, Delapa allegedly stole White Castle burgers and was seen on surveillance footage microwaving them in the gas station at 2 a.m.

When Delapa was arrested, she denied stealing the beer and food and said she did actually pay for them, although she wasn't able to show any receipts or bank statements to prove it, the affidavit said.

Delapa has since been released from the Marion County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.