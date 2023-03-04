Expand / Collapse search

Video shows Florida motorcyclist get hit by truck after flipping off deputy during chase

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said that a man was arrested in Volusia County after he reportedly flipped off a deputy before getting hit by a truck during a chase. 

A group of motorcyclists was fleeing from officers Friday night when the group went through a red light. 

One of the motorcyclists looked back and deputies said he flipped them off before colliding with a pickup truck. After colliding with the truck, the man ran a short distance before deputies caught up and detained him. 

The rest of the motorists continued to speed past the red light into oncoming traffic. 

It's unknown if anyone else in the group was arrested. 