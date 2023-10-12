Florida mother, son run to bathtub as tornado nearly tears their Crystal River home to shreds

A mother, father, and son are thankful to be alive after a tornado nearly tore their Crystal River home to shreds early Thursday morning.

In what they said was the scariest 20 seconds of their life, quick thinking saved their lives.

"I felt and heard the roof start to lift and I dove behind the couch and I was laying behind the couch as the roof lifted in, the drywall was falling in on me," said Anthony Gannon.

Gannon said his family's dogs are safe because they went up under a desk.

Roofs, wall panels, fences, and tree limbs along the same street can also be seen on video.