Florida man arrested after shooting 16-year-old who was sleeping with infant, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after shooting a 16-year-old with an infant present.

Miguel Miranda, 19, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing into an occupied dwelling.

On February 12, deputies responded to a call around 7:20 a.m. at Trade Street in Deltona where they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to their arm upon arrival.

Detectives said the victim was sleeping with their 7-week-old nephew in the front bedroom of their home when two shots came from the window hitting the victim in the arm. Officials said the infant was unharmed.

Throughout their investigation, detectives said they were able to connect Miranda, and other people of interest to the shooting.

On April 1, Miranda was the driver in a car crash that killed three of his friends, two of which were interviewed in relation to the shooting.

While investigating the crash, deputies found a handgun located near the driver's seat. The bullets to that gun matched the ones found at the home of the shooting in February.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Miranda's cell phone data which showed him in the area of the shooting when it occurred.

Miguel Miranda, 19, was arrested for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old in February. (Courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Miranda was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail with no bond.