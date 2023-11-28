Florida mom found dead in Daytona Beach fire had been stabbed 100 times: affidavit

A mother who was found dead following a large fire at her Daytona Beach apartment reportedly had been stabbed approximately 100 times with a knife, according to a newly released arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 21, fire rescue responded to the apartment on Beville Road where they found the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Den'Jah Moore, unresponsive in the master bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds in addition to severe burn injuries, the affidavit stated.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Den'Jah Moore

Three children – a 10-month-old infant, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old – were recovered throughout the apartment. They were all rushed to local hospitals where the infant died. The other two were listed in critical condition.

Inside the apartment, Daytona Beach firefighters found that all four burners on the kitchen stove had been turned on and large amounts of burnt paper and a box were found on top of the stove, the report stated.

RELATED: Family holds vigil for Florida woman, baby killed in Daytona Beach stabbing, apartment fire

A state fire marshal investigator determined the fire was an intentional act with two arson locations – the kitchen and a bedroom where the main fire had developed.

In a news conference last week, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced the arrest of Charles Ivy, the 34-year-old suspect who is the father to at least two of the children.

Charles Ivy was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder after a woman was found dead, and an infant died and two others were hurt in a suspicious apartment fire in Daytona Beach, according to police records. Photo via Expand

He was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted felony murder, and arson.

According to the affidavit, detectives had probable cause to believe that Ivy left the victim's apartment and then traveled to Ormond Beach.

Ivy was taken to the Ormond Beach Police Department where he admitted to detectives he went over to the victim's apartment at 11 p.m. on the night of the fire.

He told police he stayed at the apartment until 11:35 p.m. and then remained in the parking lot for an additional 30 minutes, the report stated.

Officials believe the fire started between 11:32 p.m. and 11:42 p.m., making him present at the time of the murders and arson, according to the affidavit.

He was later booked into the Volusia County jail where he is being held without bond.

Chief Young said none of the children were physically harmed or stabbed. "Their injuries were as a result of being left to die in a fully engulfed fire," he said.

A motive is not known, but Chief Young described the case as "domestic in nature."