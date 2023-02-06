Florida mom finds joy in giving back to her community: 'It just fills you up'

Velzina Williams loves to help her community and to give back in any way that she can.

That feeling she gets when helping others? Comparable to one of her favorite foods – Red Velvet Cake.

"Do you know how when you eat that food, and you taste it, and it hits your tongue palate, and it explodes in your mouth; it's like fireworks going off, especially when you're craving it? And that's how that feeling is. You get so excited. It just, like, fills you up," she said.

Williams said she volunteers and has helped others since she was a young girl in Polk County. And that spirit of giving has followed her throughout her life, including joining the NFL Moms Player's Association, a non-profit organization for moms of active and retired professional football players.

"The biggest satisfaction just knowing that God has blessed us and that we can bless others," Williams said.

We first met Williams in October 2022 at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. She was there to support several friends who've battled cancer, including breast cancer.

Williams has two sons who've played in the NFL.

And that spirit for giving is something her children have taken on too.

One of her sons, Johnnie, told FOX 35 that he remembers going to hand out meals and toys with his brothers and sisters to children and families in need around the holidays. Today, he's kept that tradition with his own family.

"You can't help who you're born to," Jonnie said. "But I'm so blessed and lucky. I’m definitely proud of her and definitely blessed to have her as a mother."

Williams said she's grateful to be able to help others – and encourages others to do the same.

"[God] blessed me not to just to keep the blessing for myself. He blessed me to bless it, pass it forward to someone else. And you know what? If you haven't tried it, please try it. It feels so good. It's so rewarding to share what God has blessed you with others," she said.