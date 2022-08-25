Florida mom arrested after child found unresponsive, tests positive for marijuana

A Florida mom was arrested Wednesday on an alleged child neglect charge after her baby was found unresponsive, and later tested positive for marijuana. South Daytona Police said in a news release that the child was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police officers responded to a home on Green Acres South and found a 20-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing. The child was taken to Halifax Hospital and then transferred to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Officers noted that the child "looked sedated." The hospital ran a test and found THC in the child's system. The child is now in state custody.

The mom, Evone D. Clifton, 39, was arrested on a charge of child neglect. She is not cooperating with the police department's investigation, police said.