Florida mom accused of duct taping children to a chair over stolen Moon Pie

A Florida mother and grandmother are facing aggravated child abuse charges after police say she duct taped her children to a chair because one of them stole a Moon Pie snack they weren't supposed to have.

Daytona Beach police arrived at the home of Ymani Bain, 30, after a report from the Department of Children and Families. The report stated that the children's hands were taped behind their back and that the mother had wrapped one of the kids whole body in tape "because she was mad."

According to a charging affidavit, police spoke with the grandmother, Frances Chew, at the home who told them the three children had been playing around with duct tape in the kitchen and taped themselves to a chair.

Police reportedly spoke to one of the children prior to coming to the home, who told them that Bain had bound her and her sisters and brother to a chair as a punishment after one of them took a Moon Pie without permission. After interviewing the other children, the investigation found that one of them had been duct taped to a wall while the others were taped to a chair. Chew reportedly helped the mother tape the children.

The children did not have any injuries, the report stated. They were taken by DCF and were put in the care of other family members.

According to the report, Bain had been previously arrested for child neglect and abuse in Volusia County in 2019.