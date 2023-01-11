Florida Missing Child alert issued for 12-year-old girl

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.

Aubrey lafelice, 12, was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Stewart Street in Wildwood, Florida. She was wearing a "Slipknot" hooded jacket, brown cargo pants, and dirty white converse sneakers.

Aubrey is a white female, with brown hair and green eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs 96 pounds.

She may be carrying a white and pink mini Hello Kitty backpack. Aubrey's hair may be brown in the front with a blue tint.

If you have any information about Aubrey's whereabouts contact FDLE or the Wildwood Police Department.