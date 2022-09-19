Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old South Florida boy

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Broward County boy, Isaiah Louise-Jeune.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the child was last seen in the 2900 block of North West 33rd Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, and may be with 27-year-old Marie Benoit.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants. Benoit may be wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a blue hat.

Authorities said the two may be traveling in a 2012 silver Volkswagen Jetta with the Florida tag number QYNT16.

If you have any information concerning their whereabouts, you're asked to call the FDLE or the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 954-476-4730 or 911.