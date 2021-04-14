Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Nevaeh Kenyon.

Authorities say she has been missing since Tuesday. Nevaeh was last seen in the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee.

MORE NEWS: Pasco sheriff: 11-year-old girl at center of Amber Alert was with 22-year-old man

Nevaeh was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and may have her hair in a ponytail or bun. She wears glasses and has her ears pierced. Nevaeh may have a small light pink backpack with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff's office at 850-606-5800 or 911.