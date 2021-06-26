Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-month-old out of DeBary

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 12-month-old out of Volusia County.

Officials said they are looking for Annabella Bartlett. They say she was last seen in the area of Quail Down Drive in DeBary and may be in the company of Natalie Bovee.

The pair may be traveling in a 2011, black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag 660-32Z.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5961 or 911.