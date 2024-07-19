Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Atraya Berardi, 16, of Rockledge

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Atraya Berardi, 16, who was last seen in the 900 block of Ocaso Lane in Rockledge.

Berardi was wearing black Nike shorts at the time. She has a heart tattoo on her left thumb, multiple nose piercings, and a left ear-piercing. She may be traveling with a gray cat and a cat carrier.

The Rockledge Police Department believes Berardi is in danger. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Rockledge Police Department at 321-690-3988 or call 911.