Florida men kidnap, beat, threaten to kill man they held for ransom, deputies say

Three Orange County men are facing charges after deputies said they kidnapped another man and beat him with a hammer and two-by-four, then threatened to kill him if they didn't receive a $500 ransom.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcos Caraballo, Dylan Telleria, and Alexis Torres III.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Nov. 26, deputies were called to 1646 Bindu Street about a possible kidnapping and extortion. The victim's girlfriend reportedly told deputies her boyfriend's roommate, Caraballo, sent her a text message demanding she send $500 or he would kill her boyfriend. She also received a photo of her boyfriend tied up inside the residence bleeding, the report stated.

She said Caraballo told her to send the money to his friend, Telleria through Cash App.

"In fear for her boyfriends safety and well-being, she sent $93 to that account to free her boyfriend until she could come up with the remainder," the affidavit stated.

When deputies arrived at the home, a neighbor reportedly told them she saw the people inside the home put a gun to the victim's head and then brought him back inside before law enforcement had arrived. SWAT arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration over his eye and multiple bruises throughout his body, according to the affidavit.

While being interviewed by detectives, the victim said he had been lured to the home by his friend, Telleria, to hang out and that's when he was beaten up with a two-by-four, a hammer, and a cord by the three suspects and a fourth he only knows as "Chrome." He said during the ordeal, Caraballo pointed a gun at him and demanded $500 cash. When he said he didn't have it, the affidavit stated that's when Caraballo contacted the victim's girlfriend for the money.

During a search of the home, detectives said they found several items, including a firearm, a hammer, and a two-by-four.

Caraballo reportedly refused to speak to detectives about the case. However, the affidavit stated that Torres waived his rights and "provided incriminating information about all the suspects' involvement in this incident."

Caraballo and Torres were charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and extortion. Additional information about Telleria and "Chrome" were not listed in the affidavit.



