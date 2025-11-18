Florida teen, 17, sentenced to 1 year house arrest after alleged hoax abduction, shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old Marion County teen, who was accused of faking his own kidnapping, was sentenced to one year of house arrest. The boy pleaded no contest to four charges, which included presenting false evidence and making a false report of a crime. The charges came after an Amber Alert was issued and the Marion County Sheriff's Office conducted a search investigation.



The boy pleaded no contest to all charges against him.

What we know:

A 17-year-old boy who was accused of presenting false evidence, shooting into a conveyance, making a false report of a crime and possession of a firearm by a minor, pleaded no contest to all charges on Monday.

The teen will be under house arrest with an electronic monitor for one year. FOX 35 is not naming the boy or showing his mug shot due to his age.

The charges came after an Amber Alert was issued for the boy in September.

In an Oct. 15 court appearance, a judge heard arguments regarding whether the boy should remain in state custody or be released to his parents. The prosecution argued that the boy posed a threat to himself and the community. The defense argued that the boy be released to his parents – even if wearing an ankle monitor – for access to medical care.

The judge ruled at the time that the boy would remain at the Juvenile Detention Center.

After a Nov. 17 sentencing, the boy was ordered to receive intensive counseling, to take a firearms safety class, to do 100 hours of community service and his driver's license was suspended.

The family was also ordered to pay the Marion County Sheriff's Office over $24,000 for the costs accrued during its investigation.

The backstory:

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing on Sept. 25 when Marion County deputies responded to a shooting in the area SW Highway 484, finding the boy's vehicle, but him. An Amber Alert was issued to help find the teen.

Less than 24 hours later, authorities reported the teen was found safe and "in good health."

MCSO said the missing teenager was found in Williston, Florida, which is about 30 minutes north of Dunnellon.

Investigators later discovered that the teen had purchased a bicycle, tent and camping gear before sending alarming text messages to his family claiming he had been shot and taken. His abandoned truck was found near evidence of a single gunshot.

On Sept 29, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the teen completely made the incident up.

"A significant deployment of MCSO personnel and resources, alongside assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, was launched in response to what appeared to be a serious and urgent incident," MCSO said.

The teen shot himself in the leg with a handgun he had carried throughout the ordeal, then reappeared in Williston with a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

On Oct. 14, the boy was arrested on charges of providing false evidence, shooting into a conveyance, making a false report of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Deputies said there were concerning signs at the initial crime scene: a bullet hole through the truck's windshield, what appeared to be "blood" splatter, the boy's destroyed cell phone, and apparent "drag marks" in the dirt.

Officials said the boy had mentioned running away before and that he allegedly used ChatGPT to search for collecting blood without pain and Mexican cartels.

The boy was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg, which shattered his femur and required treatment, deputies said.