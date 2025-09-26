Caden Speight live updates: Florida Amber Alert for missing Marion County teen

Amber Alert: Caden Speight, 17 How long has he been missing: Last seen around 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in area of 12800 block of SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon, Marion County, Florida Caded Speight description: May be wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans; 6 feet tall, 150 pounds Details: May be in a light-colored van with four males, possible Hispanic; believed to be victim of a shooting earlier that day. His vehicle was found, but the teenager was not. How to help: If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.



An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for Caden Speight, a missing 17-year-old in Marion County. Officials said Speight is believed to be the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday around 4 p.m. in the area of the 12800 block of SW Highway 484.

He may be in a light-colored van with four males, possibly Hispanic, the alert said. Speight was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. If seen, do not approach. Call 911.

Friday, Sept. 26 Updates

FOX 35 has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for updates overnight on the search for Caden Speight. As soon as we get details, we'll post here.

What we know about Caden Speight

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Caden Speight is believed to have been shot, then kidnapped Thursday night in the area of 12800 SW Highway 484. He is 17-year-olds, 6 feet tall, and 150 pounds. He may be wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. He may be with 4 males, possibly Hispanic, in a light colored vehicle.

What we know about the shooting

Marion County deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 12800 block of SW Highway 484, where deputies found Speight's vehicle, but not other 17-year-old teen.

MCSO then issued an Amber Alert.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact MCSO at 352-732-9111.