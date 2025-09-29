Florida teen faked abduction, shot himself to keep hoax alive, sheriff says: 'Completely made up'

The Brief A Marion County teen’s claim of being shot and abducted was exposed as a hoax, Sheriff Billy Woods said. Investigators found the 17-year-old bought camping gear, fled on a bicycle and later shot himself in the leg. Authorities are reviewing possible charges as the case continues.



Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said a 17-year-old staged his own abduction, sparking an overnight search involving local, state and federal law enforcement.

‘Completely made up'

What we know:

The teenager was reported missing in a statewide Amber Alert on Friday evening.

Investigators later discovered that the teen had purchased a bicycle, tent and camping gear before sending alarming text messages to his family claiming he had been shot and taken. His abandoned truck was found near evidence of a single gunshot, but deputies said they determined his story was false.

The teen ultimately shot himself in the leg with a handgun he had carried throughout the ordeal, then reappeared in Williston with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the teen will face charges for allegedly fabricating the story. Sheriff Woods said those questions are "not off the table," but the case is still being reviewed. Detectives have been unable to interview the teen directly because they said his parents have refused to allow questioning.

The backstory:

The case began with urgent text messages from the teen that prompted law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert and launch a massive response on Friday.

Witness accounts quickly began to cast doubt on his claims, and according to detectives, investigators uncovered purchases that contradicted the abduction story.

What they're saying:

Detectives are continuing to review evidence as questions remain about possible charges.

Describing the teen's story as "completely made up," Sheriff Woods said, "there is zero chance" that the gunshot wound came from "any type of assailant."

"There were an alarming amount of red flags initially but, we also have to fully investigate until we know otherwise," Woods said, adding the the teen, "simply rode away towards Williston while the rest of us were left to think the worst and my team was working in overdrive to solve this case."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.



