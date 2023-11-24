Florida man's driver's license suspended 18 times since January 2020, deputies say

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said that on Wednesday deputies captured a Daytona Beach man with three outstanding warrants.

Willy Milfort, 42, was traveling down Interstate 95 around 6 a.m. when a deputy said Milfort completed an illegal U-turn in the emergency median near Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff's office, Milfort has had his Florida driver’s license suspended 18 times since January 2020 for delinquent child support payments. They also said Milfort had an active warrant in Alachua and Volusia counties for writ of bodily attachment, as well as an active warrant in Jessamine County, Kentucky for child neglect.

"We have no tolerance for fugitives in Flagler County and another fugitive found that out the hard way," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly noted. "If you’re looking to avoid the law, you’ve come to the wrong place."

Milfort was arrested on out-of-county warrants and additionally charged with knowingly driving while his license was suspended or revoked. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with a bond set at $35,040.