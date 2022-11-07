Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say

article

A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, the Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday.

Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.

OCSO said in a news release that it began to conduct surveillance after seeing the burglary trend again. Deputies conducted surveillance on Sticks Street, Reunion, and Oasis Club.

During that surveillance, OCSO said Jones-Bentley parked his vehicle in a dark spot along the street and then walked toward an area of vacation rental homes, where he would enter them through a backyard screened porch as the people inside were presumably sleeping.

In another case, OCSO said a homeowner caught Jones-Bentley in his house near a child's bedroom. The suspect allegedly battered the homeowner before running out of the house.

Jones-Bentley was eventually arrested, and faces several charges, including burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, violation of probation, and loitering and prowling. He was also issued a parking ticket.

"It’s concerning because this is not normal. Most people wait until you’re not home to burglarize your house," Sheriff Lopez said during a press conference."