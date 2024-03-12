Man wearing Amazon uniform caught on camera replacing package with empty box

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investigating after a home surveillance video caught a man wearing an Amazon uniform replacing an empty box with a package delivered to someone's home minutes prior.

This happened last Tuesday in the Quail Hollow neighborhood of DeLand as homeowner Anthony Grant was awaiting delivery of his new iPhone.

"It was a little bit disenfranchising," he said of the ordeal.

Just before 1 p.m., his Ring doorbell camera captured a FedEx driver delivering the package containing his new iPhone from AT&T. In the video, you can even see the driver taking a photo of the delivery.

But roughly 15 minutes later, Grant couldn't believe what he saw next.

"The outfit looked convincing, I will say," he said.

The video he shared with FOX 35 shows a man wearing an Amazon uniform approaching his home from the corner and replacing the FedEx package with the empty, open box he was carrying before running away.

"When you report it to AT&T, iPhones have an IMEI number, and they can block it. They can track it if it gets turned on, so it just seems kind of silly to do that when you really can't use the phone," Grant said.

He reported the theft to the Volusia Sheriff's Office and spoke with detectives. A spokesperson told FOX 35 that the investigation is ongoing.

Grant says he'll avoid ordering new phones to his home to prevent this from happening again.

"It's less likely for them to be in a neighborhood watch to be noticed if you're in a delivery outfit and you have a package in your hand," Grant said. "Most people, they just see you and probably wouldn't think twice about it."

FOX 35 reached out to Amazon to ask whether the man in the video was an employee of the company or someone pretending to be one of its employees. A company spokesperson says they're looking into the incident and should have a response by Wednesday.

This isn't the only unusual package theft VSO is investigating.

Last month, a homeowner on Center Street in Oak Hill told investigators that someone pretending to be him approached a FedEx driver and took an Apple Watch package.

The sheriff's office says the two cases do not appear to be connected.