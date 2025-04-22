Florida man wins $25 million, the largest scratch-off jackpot in state history: officials

Talk about a life-changing pit stop! A Florida man is now living every lottery player’s dream after scoring the largest scratch-off jackpot in state history.

Kyle Lindquist, 45, of Venice, hit the jackpot after buying a $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket at a Circle K on U.S. Highway 41 Bypass S in Sarasota County.

500X THE CASH (Photo: Florida Lottery)

What started as a routine stop turned into a $25 million payday — the biggest jackpot ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, according to lottery officials.

Lindquist claimed his massive prize at the Florida Lottery district office in Fort Myers and opted for a one-time lump sum payment of $16 million.

As for the Circle K that sold the lucky ticket? They’re celebrating too — the store is receiving a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH has one remaining top prize of $25 million. The odds of winning are 1 in 21,920,355.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

By the numbers:

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

