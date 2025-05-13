Orlando weather: Expect partly cloudy skies with temps in the 80s after morning fog clears
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Our Tuesday begins on a very warm, muggy, and foggy note across Central Florida. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, and Volusia counties until 8am.
Areas that saw a large amount of the heaviest rain have the best chances of seeing the densest of the fog. As we head into the 9am and 10am hours, we'll begin to see the fog lift and clear out.
This will give way to partly cloudy skies, as today's highs climb into the mid 80s.
While the vast majority of the area will remain dry, a slim chance of a stray shower/thunderstorm exists for this afternoon. These will be very brief and will slowly fade after sunset.
What will the weather look like tonight?
Mostly clear, warm, and muggy conditions continue tonight. Lows will dip down into the upper 60s and low 70s.
What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?
Looking ahead:
A drier pattern will persist through the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure settles over the Southeast, bringing more heat and sunshine to Central Florida. Highs will climb into the 90s beginning Wednesday, which kicks off our stretch of hot and dry weather. The heat will intensify into the weekend, with temperatures approaching the mid 90s on Friday and potentially rising to the mid to upper 90s by this weekend.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on May 13, 2025.