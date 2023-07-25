Florida man wins $2 million from scratch-off ticket bought at gas station

What started out as an ordinary trip to the gas station ended with a $2 million victory for one Florida man.

Ryan Rahma claimed a winning lottery ticket from the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game worth $2 million, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

The 24-year-old from Miami bought the winning ticket at Biscayne Gas at 5402 Biscayne Boulevard. The gas station will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Rahma chose to get his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.