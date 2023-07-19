Florida man wins big with $2 million scratch-off victory

A Florida man just added a bunch of zeros to his bank account balance after cashing in a winning lottery ticket.

Dwight Rozier claimed a winning $2 million ticket in the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. The 66-year-old purchased the winning ticket at Campus Edge Food Mart at 695 West Virginia Street in Tallahassee.

The man from Tallahassee chose to get his winnings in the form of a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

This is the top prize in the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD game. It costs $10 to play.

The store Rozier bought his ticket at will get a $4,000 bonus commission for the sale.