Winning lottery ticket worth $54,000 sold at Central Florida grocery store

A lucky lottery player in Central Florida hit a jackpot prize of more than $54,000 in Sunday's drawing, lottery officials said.

During a midday drawing, someone matched all five winning numbers of the Fantasy 5 game after purchasing a quick pick ticket from a Winn-Dixie store located at 7131 N US Highway 441 in Ocala. The winning numbers were 12, 17, 24, 28 and 31.

The winner must claim their cash prize within 180 days of the draw date.

What is Fantasy 5?

Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel lottery game, meaning prize amounts depend on the sales and the number of winners in each prize category, according to the Florida Lottery's website:

"If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners in the 4-of-5 prize level, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner. If the available rolldown exceeds the $555 per winner maximum in the 4-of-5 prize level, the excess funds in the prize pool rolls down and are shared equally among the winners in the 3-of-5 prize level. When a ticket with 2-of-5 winning numbers is redeemed, the gaming terminal will automatically print a free Quick Pick ticket for the next available drawing."

How often are Fantasy 5 drawings held?

Officials hold a Fantasy 5 drawing twice daily, seven days a week. The drawing times are at 1:05 p.m. ET and at 11:14 p.m. ET.

When can I purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket?

Lottery players can purchase a ticket up to 20 minutes before a drawing. Tickets purchased after those timeframes will be for the next drawing.

The overall odds of winning are 1:7.58.