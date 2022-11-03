Florida man wins $1 million from Mega Millions lottery ticket

article

A man from Hollywood claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday from a Mega Millions drawing.

Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the $1 million prize from a July 26, 2022, Mega Millions Drawing in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Febles purchased his winning ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. with an estimated $119 million jackpot.