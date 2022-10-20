Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure.

Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His wife told FOX 35's Valerie Boey that Masters had suffered heart failure and that he had recently started using a pacemaker.

The Palm Coast Fire Department said Captain Joe Masters served as a firefighter in Central Florida and upstate New York for six decades. He was also a veteran of the United States Army for 23 years.

"Joe was a remarkable person…he was always looking to find ways to give back," said Lt. Patrick Juliano.

Even after retiring from active duty, he continued to serve the community by leading fire prevention programs.

Masters' wife said she has no regrets about going to Disney World, saying her husband died 'in his happy place.’ The couple have been annual passholders for 20 years.