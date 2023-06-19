Florida man takes unconventional ride through Starbucks drive-thru on horseback

A Florida man traded four wheels for four hooves on his journey to getting his caffeine fix in Cape Coral over the weekend.

Suzie Ostertag and a friend were at the Starbucks on Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral on Friday when they spotted a horse going through the drive-thru – and apparently, it wasn't his first rodeo.

"The horse was scared when loud trucks came by and the rider had to keep calming him down," Ostertag told FOX 35 News. "There is a horse place close by, so that is where he came from."

Photo: Suzie Ostertag

Ostertag said a couple of girls from nearby smoothie shop Pure Green walked over to feed the big guy an apple. "We all got out our phones and started taking pictures," she said. "We were also worried about traffic whipping around that parking lot that could hit or scare the horse."

Ostertag added that she was told the horse and his rider take a trip to Starbucks quite often.