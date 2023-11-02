Florida man steals wallet from Chili's coworker, buys pumpkin and beer at Publix: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly stealing his Chili's coworker's wallet and using her credit card to buy a pumpkin and beer from Publix, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Edward Atwood was charged with four counts of fraud impersonation, possession of stolen credit card and first-degree petit theft after the incident that unfolded on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 35 News.

An employee at a Chili's in Port Charlotte contacted the authorities after her wallet was stolen and a card was used in four unauthorized transactions. The card was used at Winn-Dixie, Publix, a Shell gas station and Dollar General in the span of several hours on Oct. 29, according to the report.

Photo: Charlotte County Sheriffs Office

Deputies visited the stores where the transactions were made and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a man in a black shirt, black pants and Chili's baseball hat. The deputy contacted management at Chili's, who ID'ed the man in the footage as Atwood, according to the report. It was also revealed that Atwood was working at said Chili's on the same day of the wallet theft.

On Halloween, deputies arrived at Atwood's home and spoke to the homeowner, who said Atwood had purchased the new pumpkin on their front porch on Saturday, alongside a case of beer, according to the arrest report.

Atwood arrived at home shortly after and was arrested. Deputies found his coworker's wallet on his person along with all her cards and IDs, the report said.

MORE FLORIDA MAN :

Deputies also reviewed other footage which showed Atwood leaving the house wearing the same outfit he was seen on store surveillance and removing the purchased beer and pumpkin from his car, the report added.

Atwood was released Wednesday from the Charlotte County Jail after posting $23,000 bond.