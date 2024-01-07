Florida man sets fire to car in Brevard County hotel parking lot, deputies say

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to a car in the parking lot of a Brevard County hotel and was found with several weapons in his possession, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Peter Simpson, 62, was charged with second degree arson and using/concealing a firearm during the commission of a felony after the incident that unfolded in West Melbourne on Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies first witnessed Simpson's vehicle "driving erratically" and then pulling into a parking lot of a nearby hotel. One deputy saw him getting out of his car, putting on gloves and a face mask and then walking through the parking lot, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

That's when a deputy saw him crouch down near a white Nissan SUV and allegedly set it on fire. Simpson got back into his own car and tried to flee the scene toward Highway 192.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Deputies weren't far behind, and conducted a felony traffic stop at the exit by Highway 192. Simpson complied, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was found to be in possession of a loaded gun in his pocket, and deputies found another firearm, rifle, handcuffs, baton and pepper spray in his car, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

MORE BREVARD COUNTY NEWS :

"Subsequent investigation revealed that Simpson is a partial owner of the vehicle along with a female who was currently staying at the hotel," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. "Simpson refused to answer any questions and asked to speak with his attorney, so in an effort to help him find a phone to call his attorney, we took him to ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge!!’

Simpson remains in custody.