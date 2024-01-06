Search begins for man who tried to rob a Florida Walmart at gunpoint, police say

Watch FOX 35 News Live

Police are searching for a man who they said walked into a Florida Walmart and attempted an armed robbery at one of the registers.

The West Melbourne Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man caught on surveillance video running out of the store after the failed robbery attempt on January 3.

The man reportedly entered a Walmart located at 845 Palm Bay Road at 10:36 p.m. and attempted an armed robbery at one of the registers.

Credit: West Melbourne Police Department

The unidentified man appears to be wearing Nike gear, Jordan sneakers, and a University of Miami hat as he exits the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Melbourne Police Department at 321-837-7790. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crimeline at 321-423-TIPS (8477).