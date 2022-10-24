Florida man serving life sentence, indicted on 31-year-old cold case murder charge

article

A Florida man serving a life sentence for beating a Titusville woman to death was indicted by a grand jury on a 31-year-old cold case Monday.

Michael Townson, 53, of Orlando is accused of killing a Daytona Beach woman, Linda Lois Little, over 31 years ago. Little was reported missing on October 14, 1991, and was never seen or heard from again, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida Office of the State Attorney.

Townson is already serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2008 murder of Sherri Carmanto.

Carmanto was beaten to death by Townson with a steel pipe inside her Titusville home.