Body found behind Kissimmee shopping plaza, police say

A person was found dead behind a shopping plaza in Kissimmee on Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Officers were called to the shopping center on West Vine Street just around 10:49 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a person behind the building. The person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said detectives are "actively investigating" potential leads.

Police have not released any other details about the investigation.