Florida man accused of stealing more than $15K through payroll fraud

The Brief A Palm Coast man is accused of stealing more than $15,000 from his employer. Deputies say Jimmy Paul Garcia Velez, 31, redirected payroll deposits into his own accounts. He was arrested on fraud and grand theft charges.



A Florida man who worked as a financial controller for a construction company is accused of stealing more than $15,000 by diverting payroll deposits and altering his own employee benefits, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Jimmy Paul Garcia Velez, 31, of Palm Coast, oversaw payroll for the company and, over a seven-month period, continued issuing paychecks to seven former employees after they had left the business.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, direct deposits were redirected into two bank accounts belonging to Garcia Velez while he continued collecting his own salary.

Authorities also allege Garcia Velez stopped deductions for his own health insurance, leaving the company to pay the full cost of his premiums.

Jimmy Paul Garcia Velez on a warrant charging him with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. [Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office]

The alleged scheme was uncovered after the business owner noticed discrepancies in the company's health insurance expenses and contacted law enforcement. Detectives subpoenaed bank records and determined Garcia Velez had received an additional $15,456.72 through the fraudulent payroll deposits, investigators said.

'A promotion is something you earn'

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said members of its Fugitive Unit arrested Garcia Velez on a warrant charging him with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

"A promotion is something you earn through hard work and the trust of the people who sign your checks," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This double-dipper was a financial controller with no self-control who decided he'd rather embezzle a raise than earn one."

Garcia Velez was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $10,000 bond.