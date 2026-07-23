Florida Attorney General: 49 arrested, charged in undercover drug trafficking takedown

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said 49 people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking organizations operating in several Central Florida counties. "Operation Ice Breaker" started in 2024 and culminated with synchronized raids on June 30, 2026, resulting in dozens of arrests, officials said. These drug trafficking organizations distributed dangerous drugs like fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, Uthmeier said.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday announced the arrests of nearly 50 people on various drug-related charges, part of a year-long investigation into drug trafficking organizations running in several Central Florida counties.

Several law enforcement agencies worked together to investigate the organizations and alleged drug traffickers, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Volusia Sheriff's Office, Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Daytona Beach Police Department, and others.

Operation Ice Breaker II

The backstory:

The years-long investigation, known as Operation Ice Breaker, started in 2024 and continued into the summer of 2026, culminating on June 30 with several, simultaneous search warrants being executed in several counties, including Polk and Volusia counties.

Officials said those arrested helped traffic dangerous and deadly drugs, like fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine throughout several counties, including Flagler, Marion, Orange, Saint Johns, and Volusia, according to a news release.

Officials used several techniques to connect and learn about the various levels of the alleged drug operations – trap-and-trace orders, phone tapping and monitoring, surveillance, and controlled purchases – and confiscated several items during the raids: drugs, money, digital scales, telephones, cutting agents, and other evidence, the release said.

Both Volusia County Sheriff and Daytona Beach Police have previously held news conferences regarding Operation Ice Breaker and the subsequent arrests.

Sheriff: Illegal drug operation headquartered near church

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said one of those raids happened at a building less than 30 feet away from a church in Holly Hill, targeting alleged members of the "Cut Throat Murderers" gang. Within this home, drugs were being distributed and guns used in the recent shooting were coming out of that home, the sheriff said. The suspects were primarily selling fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, he said.

FOX 35 talked to the pastor of the church. She said the building was used to house homeless people and people who needed help getting back on their feet, but denied knowing anything illegal was happening inside.

What they're saying:

"This joint investigation dismantled a criminal organization that pumped deadly fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into Florida communities," said Attorney General James Uthmeier in a prepared statement. "Through the tireless work of Florida’s law enforcement, state attorneys, and our statewide prosecutors, we have arrested 49 traffickers and disrupted these networks. Florida families deserve safe streets free of dangerous drugs, and we will continue holding every member of this organization fully accountable."

"This work is never done, but thanks to a relentless approach and a lot of great teamwork, Volusia County is better off today with another set of scumbag drug dealers locked up," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood in a written statement. "Behind bars, they're no longer merchants of death in our community. "

"Operation Ice Breaker II is a testament to the relentless work of our detectives and the strength of our partnerships," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young in a released statement. "Drug trafficking fuels violence, addiction, and other crimes that impact the quality of life in our community. By dismantling this organization, we have made Daytona Beach a safer place and sent a clear message that those who choose to traffic illegal narcotics here will be held accountable."

What's next:

The individual cases will be prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution in collaboration with the State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit. The Florida Attorney General's Office said in a news release that more people are expected to be arrested as the investigation continues.